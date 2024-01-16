Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indusind Bank was ₹1685, while the close price was ₹1673.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹1669 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹131,343.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1677.6, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 164,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.