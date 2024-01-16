Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1688.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1690.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1685, while the close price was 1673.3. The stock reached a high of 1694.35 and a low of 1669 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 131,343.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1677.6, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 164,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1690.55, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1688.8

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1690.55. There has been a 0.1% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1688.8, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1673.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1688.8. There has been a 0.93 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.5.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1673.3 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day, the total volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 164,958 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1673.3.

