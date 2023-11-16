Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Nov 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1529 and closed at ₹1510. The stock reached a high of ₹1536.95 and a low of ₹1490.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹116168.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1516.15 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97301 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|7.98%
|6 Months
|20.86%
|YTD
|22.44%
|1 Year
|29.59%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1496.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.85.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 97,301 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,510.
