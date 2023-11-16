Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1494.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1496.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1529 and closed at 1510. The stock reached a high of 1536.95 and a low of 1490.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 116168.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1516.15 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97301 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months7.98%
6 Months20.86%
YTD22.44%
1 Year29.59%
16 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1496.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1494.2

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1496.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 1.85.

16 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1510 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 97,301 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,510.

