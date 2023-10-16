Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1446.8, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1424.95 and closed at ₹1424.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹1467 and the low was ₹1419.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹113,547.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 359,997 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1446.8, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 Today, the closing price of Indusind Bank stock was ₹1446.8, which represents a decrease of 1.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1463.55. This translates to a net change of -16.75.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1445. The bid price for the stock is 1445.85, while the offer price is 1446.3. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 24,057,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indusind Bank Ltd stock is ₹990.00000, while the 52-week high price is ₹1475.65000.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1447.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1447.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -16.15. These figures suggest that the stock has seen a decline in value.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.6 (-25.18%) & ₹35.75 (-23.69%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.65 (+27.51%) & ₹11.4 (+23.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1448.1, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 Indusind Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1448.1, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -15.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is ₹1444.5 and the high price is ₹1467.95.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95 Indusind Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1450, has a bid price of 1451.6 and an offer price of 1452.1. The offer quantity stands at 1500 and the bid quantity at 500. The stock's open interest is recorded at 23948500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1450.1, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1450.1 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -13.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.92% or a decrease of ₹13.45.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹25.65 (-27.85%) & ₹34.75 (-25.83%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.25 (+30.38%) & ₹11.7 (+27.17%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1444.5, while the high price was ₹1467.95.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1446.85, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1446.85. There has been a decrease of 1.14% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -16.7.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1446.2. The bid price is 1449.05 and the offer price is 1449.35. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for the stock is 23961000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank Live Updates INDUSIND BANK More Information

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1447.35, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1447.35 with a percent change of -1.11. This represents a decrease in the stock price by 1.11%. The net change in the stock price is -16.2, indicating a decrease of ₹16.2 compared to the previous value.

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1445, while the high price reached ₹1467.95.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.05 (-23.91%) & ₹13.3 (-27.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹25.5 (+22.01%) & ₹11.0 (+19.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1449, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1449 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -14.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% and the net change is a decrease of ₹14.55.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1448.75. The bid price is 1450.55, and the offer price is 1450.85. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for this stock is 23882000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1445.75, while the high price is ₹1467.95.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1449.55, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1449.55, with a percent change of -0.96. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.96%. The net change in the stock price is -14, implying a decrease of ₹14. Overall, the stock of Indusind Bank has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.85 (-21.66%) & ₹13.75 (-25.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.8 (+18.66%) & ₹10.45 (+13.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1450.55, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at ₹1450.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decrease of ₹13 in the stock price.

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1445.75, while the high price is ₹1467.95.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95 Indusind Bank, with a spot price of 1449, has a bid price of 1450.1 and an offer price of 1450.55. The offer quantity stands at 1000, while the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 23902500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank Live Updates INDUSIND BANK More Information

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1453.4, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1463.55 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1453.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.69% in percentage change and a net change of -10.15.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1461.25, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1424.2 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1461.25, with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 37.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.6% or ₹37.05. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1424.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, a total volume of 359,997 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1424.2.