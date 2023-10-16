Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1446.8, down -1.14% from yesterday's 1463.55

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1463.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1424.95 and closed at 1424.2. The stock's high for the day was 1467 and the low was 1419.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 113,547.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 359,997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1446.8, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

Today, the closing price of Indusind Bank stock was 1446.8, which represents a decrease of 1.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1463.55. This translates to a net change of -16.75.

16 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1445. The bid price for the stock is 1445.85, while the offer price is 1446.3. The offer quantity stands at 500 shares, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 24,057,500.

16 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Indusind Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indusind Bank Ltd stock is 990.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1475.65000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1447.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1447.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -16.15. These figures suggest that the stock has seen a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.6 (-25.18%) & 35.75 (-23.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.65 (+27.51%) & 11.4 (+23.91%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1448.1, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

Indusind Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 1448.1, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -15.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1444.5 and the high price is 1467.95.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95

Indusind Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1450, has a bid price of 1451.6 and an offer price of 1452.1. The offer quantity stands at 1500 and the bid quantity at 500. The stock's open interest is recorded at 23948500.

16 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1450.1, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1450.1 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -13.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.92% or a decrease of 13.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.65 (-27.85%) & 34.75 (-25.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.25 (+30.38%) & 11.7 (+27.17%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1444.5, while the high price was 1467.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1446.85, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1446.85. There has been a decrease of 1.14% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -16.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1446.2. The bid price is 1449.05 and the offer price is 1449.35. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for the stock is 23961000.

16 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1447.35, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1447.35 with a percent change of -1.11. This represents a decrease in the stock price by 1.11%. The net change in the stock price is -16.2, indicating a decrease of 16.2 compared to the previous value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1445, while the high price reached 1467.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.05 (-23.91%) & 13.3 (-27.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.5 (+22.01%) & 11.0 (+19.57%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1449, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1449 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -14.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% and the net change is a decrease of 14.55.

16 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1448.75. The bid price is 1450.55, and the offer price is 1450.85. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for this stock is 23882000.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1445.75, while the high price is 1467.95.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1449.55, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1449.55, with a percent change of -0.96. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.96%. The net change in the stock price is -14, implying a decrease of 14. Overall, the stock of Indusind Bank has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.85 (-21.66%) & 13.75 (-25.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 16 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.8 (+18.66%) & 10.45 (+13.59%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1450.55, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

As of the current data, Indusind Bank stock is priced at 1450.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13, suggesting a decrease of 13 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1445.75, while the high price is 1467.95.

16 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1465.95 as against previous close of 1465.95

Indusind Bank, with a spot price of 1449, has a bid price of 1450.1 and an offer price of 1450.55. The offer quantity stands at 1000, while the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 23902500.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1453.4, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1463.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1453.4. It has experienced a decrease of 0.69% in percentage change and a net change of -10.15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1461.25, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1424.2

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1461.25, with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 37.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.6% or 37.05. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1424.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, a total volume of 359,997 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1424.2.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.