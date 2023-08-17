comScore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1388.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1385.7 and closed at 1388.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1387.05, while the lowest price was 1367.5. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 107,211.4 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1446.35 and a low of 990.25. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 23,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:11:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1388.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,637. The closing price of the shares was 1388.85.

