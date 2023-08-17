Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1388.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1385.7 and closed at ₹1388.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1387.05, while the lowest price was ₹1367.5. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹107,211.4 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1446.35 and a low of ₹990.25. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 23,637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
