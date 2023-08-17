Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1385.7 and closed at ₹1388.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1387.05, while the lowest price was ₹1367.5. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹107,211.4 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1446.35 and a low of ₹990.25. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 23,637 shares.
17 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
