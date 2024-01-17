Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 1688.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1667 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1687.15 and closed at 1688.8. The stock had a high of 1692 and a low of 1663.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 129,647.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 24,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1688.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 24,476 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1688.8.

