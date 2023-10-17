Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's 1446.8

27 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1446.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1467.95 and closed at 1463.55. The stock reached a high of 1467.95 and a low of 1444.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,424.27 crore. In the past year, the stock has had a 52-week high of 1475.5 and a 52-week low of 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 28,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

Today, the closing price of Indusind Bank stock was 1434.7 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 1446.8.

17 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
Punjab National Bank75.790.510.6883.4535.583452.49
17 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1426.25 and the high price is 1458.15.

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1458.0 as against previous close of 1447.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1435.15 with a bid price of 1435.6 and an offer price of 1435.95. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 2000. The open interest for the stock is 23574000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Indusind Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indusind Bank Ltd stock is 990.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1475.65000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1435.3, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1435.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11.5, suggesting a decline of 11.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.5 (-21.61%) & 28.2 (-19.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.7 (+9.01%) & 30.75 (+14.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1766.7516.550.952063.01644.2350974.88
Axis Bank1007.552.350.231047.45796.9310008.22
Indusind Bank1436.25-10.55-0.731475.5990.25111437.95
Bank Of Baroda207.351.60.78219.6129.65107228.19
Punjab National Bank75.490.210.2883.4535.583122.16
17 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1435.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1435.55 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -11.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the net change is a decrease of 11.25.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1426.25, while the high price is 1458.15.

17 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1458.0 as against previous close of 1447.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1432.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1432.95, while the offer price is 1433.5. There is an offer quantity of 500 shares and a bid quantity of 500 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 23,690,000 shares, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.65, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1434.65. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, reflecting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1431.62
10 Days1426.00
20 Days1432.26
50 Days1417.32
100 Days1380.46
300 Days1257.73
17 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.7 (+2.1%) & 12.6 (-0.4%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.4 (-9.12%) & 9.8 (-15.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1448.9, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1448.9, and it has experienced a 0.15 percent change. This change represents a net increase of 2.1 in the stock price.

Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1446.55, while the high price is 1458.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1458.0 as against previous close of 1447.7

Indusind Bank, a leading private sector bank in India, has a spot price of 1449.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 1450.55, and the offer price is 1451.1. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 500. The open interest for Indusind Bank stands at 23,766,000. Overall, the bank is performing well in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1763.012.80.732063.01644.2350229.93
Axis Bank1011.256.050.61047.45796.9311146.66
Indusind Bank1449.52.70.191475.5990.25112466.01
Bank Of Baroda207.01.250.61219.6129.65107047.2
Punjab National Bank75.680.40.5383.4535.583331.37
17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1448.1, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1448.1 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and the net change in price is 1.3.

Click here for Indusind Bank News

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy22222220
Buy17171614
Hold2224
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1447 and the high price is 1458.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.55 (+5.35%) & 13.3 (+5.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.85 (-11.17%) & 34.5 (-8.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1458.0 as against previous close of 1447.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1456.6. The bid price is 1457.4, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, while the offer price is 1457.75, indicating the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 500, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 23758500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indusind Bank stock was 1447, while the high price reached 1458.15.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1455.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1455.2 with a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 8.4, indicating that the stock has gained 8.4 points since the previous trading day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.65 (+5.74%) & 37.0 (+5.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 17 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.25 (-13.41%) & 9.4 (-19.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1452.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1452.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.45, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small upward trend.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1458.0 as against previous close of 1447.7

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1449.2. The bid price stands at 1449.05, while the offer price is 1449.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are 500 each. The stock has an open interest of 23,766,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock had a low price of 1447 and a high price of 1455.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1451.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1446.8

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1451.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1463.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 28,302 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,463.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.