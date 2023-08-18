Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1372.1 and closed at ₹1381.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1391, while the lowest price was ₹1370. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is ₹106699.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank on the last day was 92524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.