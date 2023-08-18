Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1381.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1372.1 and closed at 1381.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1391, while the lowest price was 1370. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is 106699.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank on the last day was 92524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1374.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1381.05

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1374.45 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -6.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1381.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank BSE had a volume of 92524 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 1381.05.

