Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indusind Bank opened at ₹1554.65 and closed at ₹1551.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1578.25 and a low of ₹1547.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹121,865.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1578.25 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. On the BSE, a total of 111,787 shares were traded.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1558. The bid price is 1562.4 and the offer price is 1562.9. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for the stock is 20062500.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1557.9. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹13.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.1%
|3 Months
|2.81%
|6 Months
|19.54%
|YTD
|28.74%
|1 Year
|26.72%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1574.95. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 111,787 shares with a closing price of ₹1,551.65.
