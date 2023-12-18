Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1570.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1557.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indusind Bank opened at 1554.65 and closed at 1551.65. The stock reached a high of 1578.25 and a low of 1547.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 121,865.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1578.25 and the 52-week low is 990.25. On the BSE, a total of 111,787 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Indusind Bank December futures opened at 1573.1 as against previous close of 1575.15

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1558. The bid price is 1562.4 and the offer price is 1562.9. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for the stock is 20062500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1557.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1570.95

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1557.9. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 13.05.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.1%
3 Months2.81%
6 Months19.54%
YTD28.74%
1 Year26.72%
18 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1574.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1570.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1574.95. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance or trend of the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1551.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 111,787 shares with a closing price of 1,551.65.

