Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock in the Red Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw the open price at ₹1659.95. The stock closed at ₹1667, with a high of ₹1675.5 and a low of ₹1632. The market capitalization for the bank is currently at ₹127,586.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is at ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 61,278 shares.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1640.5 with a percent change of -1.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.59%. The net change is -26.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹26.5.
