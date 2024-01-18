Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock in the Red Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw the open price at ₹1659.95. The stock closed at ₹1667, with a high of ₹1675.5 and a low of ₹1632. The market capitalization for the bank is currently at ₹127,586.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹1694.35, while the 52-week low is at ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 61,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.