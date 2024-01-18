Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock in the Red Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 1667 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1640.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw the open price at 1659.95. The stock closed at 1667, with a high of 1675.5 and a low of 1632. The market capitalization for the bank is currently at 127,586.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 1694.35, while the 52-week low is at 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 61,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1640.5, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1667

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is 1640.5 with a percent change of -1.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.59%. The net change is -26.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 26.5.

18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1667 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the BSE was 61,278. The closing price for the shares was 1667.

