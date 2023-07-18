comScore
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shows strong gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shows strong gains in trading today

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1392.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1372 and closed at 1378.2, with a high of 1403 and a low of 1369.35. The market capitalization of the bank is 116909.38 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1413.55, and the 52-week low is 789.75. The BSE volume for the day was 110,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:36:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1393.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1393.25. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.65, indicating a positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that Indusind Bank stock is performing relatively well.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1399.85, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently at 1399.85 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 7.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 7.25.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1397.2. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.6, which means the stock price has increased by 4.6. Overall, the stock price of Indusind Bank has shown a positive trend with a small increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1396, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1396 with a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 3.4.

18 Jul 2023, 10:37:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1394.3, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1394.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1395.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1395.75, which represents a 0.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.15.

18 Jul 2023, 10:01:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.5, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1397.5 with a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.9 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:47:24 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1408.2, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1408.2, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 15.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and the price has increased by 15.6 units. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:56 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1403.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1403.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 10.75 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21:21 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1401, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous closing price and has gained 8.4 points. This indicates that the stock is performing positively in the market.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1392.6, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1378.2

The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently 1392.6. It has experienced a 1.04% increase, with a net change of 14.4.

18 Jul 2023, 08:09:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1378.2 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank's BSE volume was 110,890 shares with a closing price of 1378.2.

