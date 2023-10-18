Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1420.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1434.7

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of ₹1450.05 and closed at ₹1446.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1458.15, while the lowest price was ₹1426.25. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is ₹111,484.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 553,066 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1420.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1434.7 Indusind Bank's stock closed today at ₹1420.8, which is a decrease of 0.97% from yesterday's closing price of ₹1434.7. The net change in the stock price is -13.9.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1753.9 -17.6 -0.99 2063.0 1644.2 348422.16 Axis Bank 992.95 -15.4 -1.53 1047.45 796.9 305516.02 Indusind Bank 1420.8 -13.9 -0.97 1475.5 990.25 110239.19 Bank Of Baroda 203.7 -3.6 -1.74 219.6 129.65 105340.65 Indian Overseas Bank 43.09 -1.22 -2.75 51.0 17.05 81450.49

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1416 and the high price is ₹1443.75.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75 Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1419.55. The bid price stands at 1421.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1421.6. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Indusind Bank is at 24,048,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indusind Bank Ltd stock is 990.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1475.65000.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1434.7 with a percent change of -0.84. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% compared to the previous day. The net change is -12.1, indicating a decrease of ₹12.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Indusind Bank has slightly declined.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (-35.37%) & ₹18.3 (-33.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.65 (+14.01%) & ₹36.25 (+21.04%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 Indusind Bank 1434.7 -12.1 -0.84 1475.5 990.25 111317.68 Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1434.7. There has been a 0.84 percent decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -12.1.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75 Indusind Bank, currently priced at 1436, has a bid price of 1429.5 and an offer price of 1430.0. The offer quantity stands at 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 23500000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1426.25 and the high price is ₹1458.15.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1434.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the net change is a decrease of 12.1 points.

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1435.33 10 Days 1427.80 20 Days 1431.75 50 Days 1418.63 100 Days 1382.33 300 Days 1258.80

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.5 (-0.76%) & ₹27.15 (-1.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (-14.4%) & ₹28.1 (-6.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is ₹1426.25, while the high price is ₹1458.15.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1434.7. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.1 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Indusind Bank stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Indusind Bank Live Updates INDUSIND BANK More Information

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1436. The bid price is 1432.4 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 1432.9 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has a high open interest of 23,217,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 Indusind Bank 1434.7 -12.1 -0.84 1475.5 990.25 111317.68 Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1434.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the bank. Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is ₹1426.25 and the high price is ₹1458.15.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.0 (-8.4%) & ₹26.0 (-5.28%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.35 (-3.89%) & ₹29.55 (-1.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1434.7. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.1, implying a decrease of ₹12.1 in the stock price.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 Indusind Bank 1434.7 -12.1 -0.84 1475.5 990.25 111317.68 Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75 Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1436. The bid price for the stock is 1435.5, while the offer price is 1435.85. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 22,948,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1426.25, while the high price reached ₹1458.15.

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1434.7. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -12.1, which means the stock has decreased by ₹12.1.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.65 (-5.09%) & ₹26.85 (-2.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.1 (-13.62%) & ₹27.1 (-9.52%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37 Indusind Bank 1434.7 -12.1 -0.84 1475.5 990.25 111317.68 Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1434.7. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹12.1.

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Indusind Bank reached a low of ₹1426.25 and a high of ₹1458.15 on the current day.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1434.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

Indusind Bank Live Updates INDUSIND BANK More Information

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.09% 3 Months 3.86% 6 Months 25.21% YTD 17.7% 1 Year 19.7%

Q2 Results today: Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, among 32 firms to post earnings Q2 earnings: 32 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, IIFL, LTI Mindtree and Persistent, to announce quarter results today https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-bajaj-auto-wipro-indusind-bank-among-32-firms-to-post-earnings-11697597413341.html

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1434.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1446.8 The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1434.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -12.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1446.8 on last trading day On the last trading day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 553,066 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,446.8.