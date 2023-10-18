Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at 1420.8, down -0.97% from yesterday's 1434.7

28 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1434.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of 1450.05 and closed at 1446.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 1458.15, while the lowest price was 1426.25. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is 111,484.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 553,066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank's stock closed today at 1420.8, which is a decrease of 0.97% from yesterday's closing price of 1434.7. The net change in the stock price is -13.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1753.9-17.6-0.992063.01644.2348422.16
Axis Bank992.95-15.4-1.531047.45796.9305516.02
Indusind Bank1420.8-13.9-0.971475.5990.25110239.19
Bank Of Baroda203.7-3.6-1.74219.6129.65105340.65
Indian Overseas Bank43.09-1.22-2.7551.017.0581450.49
18 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1416 and the high price is 1443.75.

18 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1419.55. The bid price stands at 1421.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1421.6. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest for Indusind Bank is at 24,048,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Indusind Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indusind Bank Ltd stock is 990.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1475.65000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.7 (-35.37%) & 18.3 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.65 (+14.01%) & 36.25 (+21.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
Indian Overseas Bank44.310.070.1651.017.0583756.59
18 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75

Indusind Bank, currently priced at 1436, has a bid price of 1429.5 and an offer price of 1430.0. The offer quantity stands at 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 23500000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1426.25 and the high price is 1458.15.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1435.33
10 Days1427.80
20 Days1431.75
50 Days1418.63
100 Days1382.33
300 Days1258.80
18 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.5 (-0.76%) & 27.15 (-1.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (-14.4%) & 28.1 (-6.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1426.25, while the high price is 1458.15.

18 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1436. The bid price is 1432.4 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 1432.9 with an offer quantity of 500. The stock has a high open interest of 23,217,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
Indian Overseas Bank44.310.070.1651.017.0583756.59
Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1426.25 and the high price is 1458.15.

18 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.0 (-8.4%) & 26.0 (-5.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.35 (-3.89%) & 29.55 (-1.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
Indian Overseas Bank44.310.070.1651.017.0583756.59
18 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1436.0 as against previous close of 1436.75

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1436. The bid price for the stock is 1435.5, while the offer price is 1435.85. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 22,948,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1426.25, while the high price reached 1458.15.

18 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.65 (-5.09%) & 26.85 (-2.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.1 (-13.62%) & 27.1 (-9.52%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
Indian Overseas Bank44.310.070.1651.017.0583756.59
18 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indusind Bank reached a low of 1426.25 and a high of 1458.15 on the current day.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months3.86%
6 Months25.21%
YTD17.7%
1 Year19.7%
18 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Q2 Results today: Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, among 32 firms to post earnings

Q2 earnings: 32 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, IIFL, LTI Mindtree and Persistent, to announce quarter results today

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-bajaj-auto-wipro-indusind-bank-among-32-firms-to-post-earnings-11697597413341.html

18 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1446.8 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 553,066 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,446.8.

