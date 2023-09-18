Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1457.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was 1460.05, and the closing price was 1457.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1463.85, while the lowest price was 1446.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,657.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1466.9, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 22,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1457.15 on last trading day

