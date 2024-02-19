Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1491.65 and closed at ₹1477.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1506.1 and the low was ₹1470.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹116267.97 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 145162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1477.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 145,162 shares with a closing price of ₹1,477.1.