Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1477.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1491.65 and closed at 1477.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1506.1 and the low was 1470.8. The market capitalization stands at 116267.97 crore. The 52-week high is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 145162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1477.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on BSE had a volume of 145,162 shares with a closing price of 1,477.1.

