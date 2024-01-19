Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 1643 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1608.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1636.6 and closed at 1643 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1638.9 and a low of 1595 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,25,094.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 83,605. The closing price for the shares was 1643.

