Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 1390.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1400 and closed at 1392.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1409.1 and a low of 1382.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 116,716.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1413.55 and the 52-week low is 816.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1423, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1423, which is a 2.35% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 32.7, indicating a significant jump. This suggests that there has been positive momentum in the stock, potentially due to favorable market conditions or positive news about the bank. Investors should keep an eye on further developments to determine if this upward trend continues.

19 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1417.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1417.75, with a net change of 27.45, representing a 1.97% increase.

19 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1416.9, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The stock price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.91% or 26.6. The current stock price is 1416.9.

19 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1415.95, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1415.95. There has been a percent change of 1.84, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 25.65, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest that Indusind Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Indusind Bank Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1427.3, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1427.3. There has been a 2.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 37. This suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

19 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1435.05, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1435.05, with a net change of 44.75, representing a percent change of 3.22%.

19 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1390.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1392.6

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1390.3 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of 2.3.

19 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1392.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, a total of 141,654 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1392.6.

