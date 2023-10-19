Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock surges in trading today

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1439.95 and closed at ₹1434.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1443.75, while the lowest price was ₹1416. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,403.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1475.5 and ₹990.25, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 65,334.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.