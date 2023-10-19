Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock surges in trading today

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1439.95 and closed at ₹1434.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1443.75, while the lowest price was ₹1416. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹110,403.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1475.5 and ₹990.25, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 65,334.
The current price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1437.5, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 16.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|1.91%
|6 Months
|26.77%
|YTD
|16.41%
|1 Year
|16.11%
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1455 with a percent change of 2.41 and a net change of 34.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.41% from its previous value and the net change in price is 34.2. Overall, it indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 65,334 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was ₹1,434.7.
