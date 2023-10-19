Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock surges in trading today

3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1420.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1437.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1439.95 and closed at 1434.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1443.75, while the lowest price was 1416. The market capitalization of the bank is 110,403.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1475.5 and 990.25, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 65,334.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1437.5, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1420.8

The current price of Indusind Bank stock is 1437.5, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 16.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months1.91%
6 Months26.77%
YTD16.41%
1 Year16.11%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1455, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹1420.8

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1455 with a percent change of 2.41 and a net change of 34.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.41% from its previous value and the net change in price is 34.2. Overall, it indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

19 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1434.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 65,334 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's shares was 1,434.7.

