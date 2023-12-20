Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1557.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1557.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 1585.7, while the low was 1542.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 121,792.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1578.25, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 65,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 65,772. The closing price for the shares was 1,557.05.

