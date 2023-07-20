Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Surges in Trading Today

Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1442 and closed at ₹1390.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1443.35 and a low of ₹1410.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹119,134.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1413.55 and the 52-week low is ₹816.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 328,959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indusind Bank shows that the stock price is ₹1419.1 and there has been a percent change of 2.07, with a net change of 28.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive trend, with an increase in both the percent and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may see potential for further growth in the stock. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and can change rapidly, so it is always recommended to do thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
