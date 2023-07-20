Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 1390.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1419.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1442 and closed at 1390.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1443.35 and a low of 1410.3. The market capitalization of the bank is 119,134.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1413.55 and the 52-week low is 816.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 328,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1419.1, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1390.3

The current data for Indusind Bank shows that the stock price is 1419.1 and there has been a percent change of 2.07, with a net change of 28.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive trend, with an increase in both the percent and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may see potential for further growth in the stock. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and can change rapidly, so it is always recommended to do thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

20 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1390.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 328,959 shares. The closing price for the day was 1390.3.

