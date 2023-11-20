Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1499.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1498 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was 1491.95, with a close price of 1499.4. The stock reached a high of 1509 and a low of 1485.95. The market capitalization is currently at 116,464.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1536.95, while the 52-week low was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 160,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1499.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 160,181 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,499.4.

