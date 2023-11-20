Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Indusind Bank was ₹1491.95, with a close price of ₹1499.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1509 and a low of ₹1485.95. The market capitalization is currently at ₹116,464.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1536.95, while the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 160,181 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1499.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 160,181 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,499.4.