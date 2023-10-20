Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, the Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1455 and closed at ₹1420.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1464.25 and a low of ₹1423.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,696.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 463,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.