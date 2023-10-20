Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1450.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1461 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1455 and closed at 1420.8. The stock reached a high of 1464.25 and a low of 1423.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,696.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5, while the 52-week low is 990.25. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 463,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indusind Bank reached a low of 1444.15 and a high of 1463.95 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1461, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1450.3

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1461, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock has had a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.83%
3 Months4.78%
6 Months28.78%
YTD18.87%
1 Year19.04%
20 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1450.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1450.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1450.3, with no change in percentage or net change.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1420.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 463,147 shares. The closing price for the day was 1420.8.

