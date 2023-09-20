Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1450 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1454 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1451.35 and closed at 1450. The stock reached a high of 1462 and a low of 1445.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 112,968.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1466.9 and 990.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 87,919 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1450 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 87,919. The closing price for the day was 1,450.

