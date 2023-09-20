Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1451.35 and closed at ₹1450. The stock reached a high of ₹1462 and a low of ₹1445.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹112,968.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1466.9 and ₹990.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 87,919 shares on the BSE.
20 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST
