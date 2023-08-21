Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1374.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was 1376.95, while the closing price was 1374.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1376.95, while the lowest price was 1361. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 106,334.18 crore. The 52-week high for Indusind Bank is 1446.35, and the 52-week low is 990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 37,855.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1369.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1374.45

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1369.75. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, suggesting a decrease of 4.7 in the stock price. This data suggests that the stock price of Indusind Bank has experienced a small decline.

21 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1374.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 37,855 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,374.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.