Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of Indusind Bank was ₹1376.95, while the closing price was ₹1374.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1376.95, while the lowest price was ₹1361. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹106,334.18 crore. The 52-week high for Indusind Bank is ₹1446.35, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 37,855.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1369.75. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.7 in the stock price. This data suggests that the stock price of Indusind Bank has experienced a small decline.
