Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1572.3 and closed at ₹1566.15. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1581, while the lowest price was ₹1549.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹120,649.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank's stock are ₹1585.7 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,818 shares.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1540.25. The bid price stands at 1542.75, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1543.35, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1000 shares. The open interest for this stock is reported to be 18,270,500.
The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1534.5. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.5, suggesting a decline of ₹21.5 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|2.35%
|6 Months
|20.95%
|YTD
|27.54%
|1 Year
|26.66%
Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1531.1 with a percent change of -1.6. This represents a net change of -24.9.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 44,818 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹1,566.15.
