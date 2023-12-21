Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1556 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1572.3 and closed at 1566.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 1581, while the lowest price was 1549.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 120,649.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the bank's stock are 1585.7 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indusind Bank December futures opened at 1558.75 as against previous close of 1558.25

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1540.25. The bid price stands at 1542.75, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1543.35, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1000 shares. The open interest for this stock is reported to be 18,270,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1534.5, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1556

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1534.5. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.5, suggesting a decline of 21.5 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months2.35%
6 Months20.95%
YTD27.54%
1 Year26.66%
21 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1531.1, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹1556

Indusind Bank stock is currently priced at 1531.1 with a percent change of -1.6. This represents a net change of -24.9.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1566.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 44,818 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 1,566.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.