Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 1482.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1504.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1490 and closed at 1482.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1509 and a low of 1475.25. The market capitalization stands at 117065.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25635 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1482.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on BSE, the volume was 25635 shares and the closing price was 1482.8.

