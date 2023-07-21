Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1425.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1411.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The opening price of Indusind Bank on the last day was ₹1424.95, while the closing price was ₹1425.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1430.25 and a low of ₹1410.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,535.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1443.35, and the 52-week low is ₹816.1. The BSE volume for the day was 22,092 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:15:07 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1425.25 yesterday
