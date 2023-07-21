Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1425.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1412.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

The Indusind Bank opened at 1424.95 and closed at 1425.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1430.25 and a low of 1414.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,884.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1443.35 and 816.1 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 13,928 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1412.1. The percent change is -0.92, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -13.15, indicating a decrease of 13.15 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Indusind Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 13,991 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,425.25.

