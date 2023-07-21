Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

The Indusind Bank opened at ₹1424.95 and closed at ₹1425.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1430.25 and a low of ₹1414.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,884.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1443.35 and ₹816.1 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 13,928 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
