Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1425.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1411.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

The opening price of Indusind Bank on the last day was 1424.95, while the closing price was 1425.25. The stock reached a high of 1430.25 and a low of 1410.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,535.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1443.35, and the 52-week low is 816.1. The BSE volume for the day was 22,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1425.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a total volume of 22,092 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,425.25.

