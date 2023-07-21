Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1425.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1424.95 and closed at 1425.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1430.25, while the lowest price was 1410. The market capitalization of the bank is 109,516.23 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1443.35 and a low of 816.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1409.4, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1425.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1409.4. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.85, implying a decrease of 15.85 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1411, down -1% from yesterday's ₹1425.25

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1411, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -14.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 14.25.

21 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1411.5, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1425.25

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1411.5, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -13.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.96% and by 13.75.

21 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1410.45, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹1425.25

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1410.45. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.8, indicating a decrease of 14.8 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1411.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1425.25

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1411.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.95 percent. The net change in the stock price is -13.6.

21 Jul 2023, 10:26 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1425.25 yesterday

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 27,300 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1425.25.

