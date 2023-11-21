Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares plummet as investors worry

4 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1504.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1502.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1490.6 and closed at 1498. The stock reached a high of 1509.5 and a low of 1490.6. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 116,849.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1536.95 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 81,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1499.75 and the high price is 1506.75.

21 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Indusind Bank November futures opened at 1509.0 as against previous close of 1506.9

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently trading at 1501.6. The bid price is 1504.8, and the offer price is 1505.45. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for the stock stands at 22,039,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1502.45, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1504.9

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1502.45 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% and the value has decreased by 2.45. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months6.93%
6 Months20.76%
YTD23.33%
1 Year33.33%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1502.95, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1498

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1502.95, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

21 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1498 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 81,361 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1498.

