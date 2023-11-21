Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares plummet as investors worry

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1490.6 and closed at ₹1498. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.5 and a low of ₹1490.6. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹116,849.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1536.95 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 81,361 shares.
The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1499.75 and the high price is ₹1506.75.
Indusind Bank's spot price is currently trading at ₹1501.6. The bid price is ₹1504.8, and the offer price is ₹1505.45. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for the stock stands at 22,039,000.
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1502.45 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% and the value has decreased by ₹2.45. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|6.93%
|6 Months
|20.76%
|YTD
|23.33%
|1 Year
|33.33%
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1502.95, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 81,361 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1498.
