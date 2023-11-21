Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank shares plummet as investors worry

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1490.6 and closed at ₹1498. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.5 and a low of ₹1490.6. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹116,849.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1536.95 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 81,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.