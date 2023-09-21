Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock falls as investor sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1457.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of 1437.6 and closed at 1457.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1475.5, while the lowest price recorded was 1422. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently at 111,934.86 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1466.9 and a low of 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 65,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1440.7, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1457.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1440.7. The percent change is -1.14%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a negative performance for Indusind Bank stock.

21 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1457.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 65068 shares, and the closing price was 1457.35.

