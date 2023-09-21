Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock falls as investor sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of ₹1437.6 and closed at ₹1457.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1475.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1422. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently at ₹111,934.86 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1466.9 and a low of ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 65,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.