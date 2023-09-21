Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock falls as investor sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at a price of ₹1437.6 and closed at ₹1457.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1475.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1422. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently at ₹111,934.86 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1466.9 and a low of ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 65,068 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1440.7. The percent change is -1.14%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a negative performance for Indusind Bank stock.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Indusind Bank was 65068 shares, and the closing price was ₹1457.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!