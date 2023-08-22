Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 1370.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1399 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1378.95 and closed at 1370.7. The stock reached a high of 1399.85 and a low of 1366.25. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 108,604.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 30,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1399, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹1370.7

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 1399, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 28.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.06% and has experienced a net gain of 28.3.

22 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1370.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indusind Bank on the BSE was 30,986 shares. The closing price for the day was 1370.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.