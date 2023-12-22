Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1531.1 and closed at ₹1556. The stock reached a high of ₹1573 and a low of ₹1528.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹122,080.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1585.7 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 55,380 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently at ₹1569.7, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 13.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
