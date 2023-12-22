Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 1556 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1569.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1531.1 and closed at 1556. The stock reached a high of 1573 and a low of 1528.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 122,080.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1585.7 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 55,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1569.7, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1556

The stock price of Indusind Bank is currently at 1569.7, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 13.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1556 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 55,380 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1556.

