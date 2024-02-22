Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 1504.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1517.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1520 and closed at 1504.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1526.75, while the low was 1502.45. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 118,096.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1694.35 and 990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,558 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1517.6, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1504.35

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1517.6 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 13.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1504.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume was 68558 shares and the closing price was 1504.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!