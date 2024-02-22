Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1520 and closed at ₹1504.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1526.75, while the low was ₹1502.45. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹118,096.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1694.35 and ₹990.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,558 shares traded.
