 Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as investors sell off
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as investors sell off

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 1560.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indusind Bank saw an open price of 1576.9 and a close price of 1560.85. The stock reached a high of 1576.9 and a low of 1530.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 119,308.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1569.65 as against previous close of 1564.55

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1535.35 with a bid price of 1535.2 and an offer price of 1536.45. The offer quantity is 1000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500 shares. The open interest is at 12,390,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:15:39 AM IST

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1530.1 and the high price is 1576.9.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05:51 AM IST

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1534.05. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -26.8, which means a decrease of 26.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:48:28 AM IST

Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.5 (-69.07%) & 9.75 (-65.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.7 (+1.52%) & 20.35 (+37.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1806.4540.72.32063.01644.2358861.51
Axis Bank1117.651.650.151151.5814.25343884.36
Indusind Bank1534.05-26.8-1.721694.35990.25119026.2
Bank Of Baroda232.21.650.72240.0146.5120079.03
Punjab National Bank104.972.832.77102.5144.41115582.63
22 Jan 2024, 10:23:48 AM IST

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1534.05. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.8, which means the stock has decreased by 26.8. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17:32 AM IST

Indusind Bank stock reached a low price of 1530.1 and a high price of 1576.9 today.

22 Jan 2024, 10:06:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1535.35. The bid price is 1535.2 and the offer price is 1536.45. The offer quantity is 1000 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for the stock is 12,390,000.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:26 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1534.05. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.8, suggesting a decrease of 26.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Indusind Bank has experienced a decline according to the latest data.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:34:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.74%
3 Months-3.06%
6 Months10.92%
YTD-2.37%
1 Year30.03%
22 Jan 2024, 09:05:46 AM IST

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1534.05 with a net change of -26.8, representing a percent change of -1.72. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the bank.

22 Jan 2024, 08:07:18 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 67,079 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,560.85.

