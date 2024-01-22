Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as investors sell off

Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1569.65 as against previous close of 1564.55 Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1535.35 with a bid price of 1535.2 and an offer price of 1536.45. The offer quantity is 1000 shares, while the bid quantity is 500 shares. The open interest is at 12,390,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1530.1 and the high price is ₹1576.9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1534.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1560.85 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1534.05. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -26.8, which means a decrease of ₹26.8.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.5 (-69.07%) & ₹9.75 (-65.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.7 (+1.52%) & ₹20.35 (+37.04%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1806.45 40.7 2.3 2063.0 1644.2 358861.51 Axis Bank 1117.65 1.65 0.15 1151.5 814.25 343884.36 Indusind Bank 1534.05 -26.8 -1.72 1694.35 990.25 119026.2 Bank Of Baroda 232.2 1.65 0.72 240.0 146.5 120079.03 Punjab National Bank 104.97 2.83 2.77 102.51 44.41 115582.63

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.74% 3 Months -3.06% 6 Months 10.92% YTD -2.37% 1 Year 30.03%

