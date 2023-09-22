Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge in Trading Today

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1434.95 and closed at ₹1440.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1442.7, while the lowest price was ₹1406.15. The bank's market capitalization is currently at ₹109670.06 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹1475.5 and the lowest price was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 53,095 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.01%
|3 Months
|5.88%
|6 Months
|38.6%
|YTD
|15.67%
|1 Year
|15.28%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1422. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹10.45.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the BSE was 53,095. The closing price of the shares was ₹1440.7.
