Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1411.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1422 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1434.95 and closed at 1440.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1442.7, while the lowest price was 1406.15. The bank's market capitalization is currently at 109670.06 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1475.5 and the lowest price was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 53,095 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.01%
3 Months5.88%
6 Months38.6%
YTD15.67%
1 Year15.28%
22 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1422, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1411.55

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1422. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.45.

22 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1440.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indusind Bank on the BSE was 53,095. The closing price of the shares was 1440.7.

