Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of Indusind Bank started with an open price of ₹1400 and closed at ₹1396.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1403.9 and a low of ₹1394.4 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently at ₹108,682.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank on the last day was 15,781 shares.
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1401.5
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1397.7, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|5.66%
|6 Months
|27.17%
|YTD
|14.84%
|1 Year
|32.53%
Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1399.9, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1396.2
As per the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1399.9. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.7 points.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1396.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, a total of 15,781 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1396.2.
