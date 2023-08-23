comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1401.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1397.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of Indusind Bank started with an open price of 1400 and closed at 1396.2. The stock reached a high of 1403.9 and a low of 1394.4 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently at 108,682.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35, while the 52-week low is 990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank on the last day was 15,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:45:39 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1397.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1401.5

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1397.7, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

23 Aug 2023, 09:30:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months5.66%
6 Months27.17%
YTD14.84%
1 Year32.53%
23 Aug 2023, 09:04:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1399.9, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1396.2

As per the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1399.9. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.7 points.

23 Aug 2023, 08:13:28 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1396.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, a total of 15,781 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1396.2.

