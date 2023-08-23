Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of Indusind Bank started with an open price of ₹1400 and closed at ₹1396.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1403.9 and a low of ₹1394.4 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Indusind Bank is currently at ₹108,682.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35, while the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for Indusind Bank on the last day was 15,781 shares.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1397.7, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|5.66%
|6 Months
|27.17%
|YTD
|14.84%
|1 Year
|32.53%
As per the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1399.9. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.7 points.
On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, a total of 15,781 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1396.2.
