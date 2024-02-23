Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 1517.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1489.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1517, closed at 1517.6, with a high of 1517.15 and a low of 1463.75 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at 115,882.78 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 85,491 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1517.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indusind Bank had a trading volume of 85,491 shares with a closing price of 1517.6.

