Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1517, closed at ₹1517.6, with a high of ₹1517.15 and a low of ₹1463.75 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹115,882.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 85,491 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.