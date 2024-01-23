Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock plummets as market sentiment sours

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1576.9 and closed at ₹1560.85. The highest price of the day was ₹1576.9 and the lowest was ₹1530.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹119,308.01 crore. The 52-week high for the bank was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,079 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1509.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1534.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1509.7. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹24.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock price of Indusind Bank. Click here for Indusind Bank Dividend

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.9 (-57.3%) & ₹4.5 (-52.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹11.2 (+79.2%) & ₹20.1 (+92.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1816.9 10.45 0.58 2063.0 1644.2 360937.47 Axis Bank 1111.0 -9.75 -0.87 1151.5 814.25 341838.26 Indusind Bank 1514.0 -20.05 -1.31 1694.35 990.25 117470.53 Bank Of Baroda 228.8 -3.4 -1.46 240.0 146.5 118320.77 Punjab National Bank 102.1 -2.87 -2.73 102.51 44.41 112422.47

Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1540.7 as against previous close of 1536.6 Indusind Bank's spot price is 1526 with a bid price of 1528.95 and an offer price of 1529.5. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 12382000.

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.09% 3 Months -4.31% 6 Months 9.1% YTD -3.98% 1 Year 27.69%

