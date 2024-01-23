 Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock plummets as market sentiment sours | Mint
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock plummets as market sentiment sours
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock plummets as market sentiment sours

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 1534.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1509.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1576.9 and closed at 1560.85. The highest price of the day was 1576.9 and the lowest was 1530.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 119,308.01 crore. The 52-week high for the bank was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 67,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21:21 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank's stock reached a low of 1498.15 and a high of 1547.95 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:01:30 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1509.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1534.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1509.7. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.35, suggesting a decrease of 24.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

23 Jan 2024, 10:46:07 AM IST

Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.9 (-57.3%) & 4.5 (-52.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 11.2 (+79.2%) & 20.1 (+92.34%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:34:24 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1816.910.450.582063.01644.2360937.47
Axis Bank1111.0-9.75-0.871151.5814.25341838.26
Indusind Bank1514.0-20.05-1.311694.35990.25117470.53
Bank Of Baroda228.8-3.4-1.46240.0146.5118320.77
Punjab National Bank102.1-2.87-2.73102.5144.41112422.47
23 Jan 2024, 10:25:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1516.25, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1534.05

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows a price of 1516.25 with a percent change of -1.16. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.16% compared to its previous value. The net change is -17.8, indicating a decrease of 17.8 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:14:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock reached a low of 1519 and a high of 1547.95 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:13:23 AM IST

Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1540.7 as against previous close of 1536.6

Indusind Bank's spot price is 1526 with a bid price of 1528.95 and an offer price of 1529.5. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 12382000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:08:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:46:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.09%
3 Months-4.31%
6 Months9.1%
YTD-3.98%
1 Year27.69%
23 Jan 2024, 09:40:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1527.25, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1534.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is 1527.25. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.8 points.

23 Jan 2024, 09:08:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1560.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indusind Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,079. The closing price for the day was 1560.85.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App