Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock plummets as market sentiment sours

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range Indusind Bank's stock reached a low of ₹1498.15 and a high of ₹1547.95 on the current day.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.9 (-57.3%) & ₹4.5 (-52.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹11.2 (+79.2%) & ₹20.1 (+92.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1816.9 10.45 0.58 2063.0 1644.2 360937.47 Axis Bank 1111.0 -9.75 -0.87 1151.5 814.25 341838.26 Indusind Bank 1514.0 -20.05 -1.31 1694.35 990.25 117470.53 Bank Of Baroda 228.8 -3.4 -1.46 240.0 146.5 118320.77 Punjab National Bank 102.1 -2.87 -2.73 102.51 44.41 112422.47

Indusind Bank January futures opened at 1540.7 as against previous close of 1536.6 Indusind Bank's spot price is 1526 with a bid price of 1528.95 and an offer price of 1529.5. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for Indusind Bank is 12382000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.09% 3 Months -4.31% 6 Months 9.1% YTD -3.98% 1 Year 27.69%

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1527.25, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1534.05 As of the current data, the stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1527.25. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.8 points.