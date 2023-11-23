Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1502.35 and closed at ₹1502.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1505.1, while the low was ₹1459.05. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹114,334.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1536.95, and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The BSE volume for the day was 72,478 shares.
23 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
