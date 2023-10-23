Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as investor confidence wanes

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1450.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1471.75 and a low of ₹1444.15 during the day. The bank's market capitalization is ₹114,304.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,874 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1458, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1469.2 The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1458 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -11.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or ₹11.2.

Top active options for Indusind Bank Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.1 (-66.76%) & ₹2.6 (-73.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.55 (+47.81%) & ₹7.35 (+21.49%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1444.36 10 Days 1437.99 20 Days 1432.52 50 Days 1422.29 100 Days 1389.19 300 Days 1263.64

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is ₹1447.05 and the high price is ₹1469.7.

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1467.9 as against previous close of 1466.4 Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1454.45. The bid price is 1450.65 and the offer price is 1451.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is 18641500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kotak Mahindra Bank 1750.05 -19.5 -1.1 2063.0 1644.2 347657.33 Axis Bank 974.35 -5.95 -0.61 1047.45 796.9 299793.08 Indusind Bank 1452.75 -16.45 -1.12 1475.5 990.25 112718.18 Bank Of Baroda 200.0 -2.3 -1.14 219.6 129.65 103427.24 Punjab National Bank 71.56 -0.71 -0.98 83.45 35.5 78794.83

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.37% 3 Months 6.44% 6 Months 31.6% YTD 20.41% 1 Year 26.65%

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1471, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1450.3 The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1471. There has been a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1450.3 on last trading day On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 351,874 shares, with a closing price of ₹1450.3.