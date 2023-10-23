comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as investor confidence wanes

20 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1469.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1458 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind BankPremium
Indusind Bank

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1450.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1471.75 and a low of 1444.15 during the day. The bank's market capitalization is 114,304.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1475.5 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,874 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:59:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1458, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1458 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -11.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or 11.2.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34:18 PM IST

Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.1 (-66.76%) & 2.6 (-73.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.55 (+47.81%) & 7.35 (+21.49%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:50 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1444.36
10 Days1437.99
20 Days1432.52
50 Days1422.29
100 Days1389.19
300 Days1263.64
23 Oct 2023, 01:20:05 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1449.8, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1449.8. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.4, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 19.4.

Click here for Indusind Bank Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:11:27 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is 1447.05 and the high price is 1469.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52:10 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:46:39 PM IST

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1467.9 as against previous close of 1466.4

Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1454.45. The bid price is 1450.65 and the offer price is 1451.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is 18641500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:39:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.05-19.5-1.12063.01644.2347657.33
Axis Bank974.35-5.95-0.611047.45796.9299793.08
Indusind Bank1452.75-16.45-1.121475.5990.25112718.18
Bank Of Baroda200.0-2.3-1.14219.6129.65103427.24
Punjab National Bank71.56-0.71-0.9883.4535.578794.83
23 Oct 2023, 12:39:37 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1452.35, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1452.35. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.85, which means the stock has decreased by 16.85.

Click here for Indusind Bank AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:14:15 PM IST

Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.95 (-62.13%) & 2.75 (-72.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.1 (+52.19%) & 7.8 (+28.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 12:10:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Indusind Bank stock has reached a low price of 1447.05 and a high price of 1469.7.

23 Oct 2023, 11:48:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1448.9, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1448.9. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.3, meaning the stock has decreased by 20.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41:58 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1748.9-20.65-1.172063.01644.2347428.88
Axis Bank975.4-4.9-0.51047.45796.9300116.15
Indusind Bank1451.65-17.55-1.191475.5990.25112632.83
Bank Of Baroda199.95-2.35-1.16219.6129.65103401.39
Punjab National Bank71.29-0.98-1.3683.4535.578497.53
23 Oct 2023, 11:33:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1467.9 as against previous close of 1466.4

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1457.15. The bid price is 1454.15, indicating the highest price at which a buyer is willing to purchase the stock, and the offer price is 1454.5, representing the lowest price at which a seller is willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500, suggesting equal demand and supply for the stock. The open interest is 18,241,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:25:17 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1454.4, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

Indusind Bank's stock price is currently at 1454.4 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.01% and a decrease in the value by 14.8 rupees.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11:22 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day is 1455.55 and the high price is 1469.7.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kotak Mahindra Bank1748.25-21.3-1.22063.01644.2347299.75
Axis Bank979.0-1.3-0.131047.45796.9301223.81
Indusind Bank1459.6-9.6-0.651475.5990.25113249.66
Bank Of Baroda200.0-2.3-1.14219.6129.65103427.24
Punjab National Bank72.470.20.2883.4535.579796.83
23 Oct 2023, 10:45:44 AM IST

Top active options for Indusind Bank

Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.05 (-48.99%) & 2.05 (-61.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.3 (+13.94%) & 6.4 (+5.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:27:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1460.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1460.7. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:23:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is 1458.95, while the high price is 1469.70.

23 Oct 2023, 10:15:19 AM IST

Indusind Bank October futures opened at 1467.9 as against previous close of 1466.4

Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1467.3. The bid price is 1463.75, while the offer price is 1464.2. The offer quantity is 500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 17,714,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1468.15, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1469.2

The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is 1468.15 with a percent change of -0.07. The net change is -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.07% or 1.05.

23 Oct 2023, 09:58:39 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months6.44%
6 Months31.6%
YTD20.41%
1 Year26.65%
23 Oct 2023, 09:05:58 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1471, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1450.3

The current stock price of Indusind Bank is 1471. There has been a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.

23 Oct 2023, 08:13:55 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1450.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 351,874 shares, with a closing price of 1450.3.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App