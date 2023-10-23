Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stocks plummet as investor confidence wanes

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1450.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1471.75 and a low of ₹1444.15 during the day. The bank's market capitalization is ₹114,304.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1475.5 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,874 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1458 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -11.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or ₹11.2.
Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.1 (-66.76%) & ₹2.6 (-73.74%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.55 (+47.81%) & ₹7.35 (+21.49%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1444.36
|10 Days
|1437.99
|20 Days
|1432.52
|50 Days
|1422.29
|100 Days
|1389.19
|300 Days
|1263.64
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1449.8. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.4, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹19.4.
The current day's low price for Indusind Bank stock is ₹1447.05 and the high price is ₹1469.7.
Indusind Bank's spot price is currently at 1454.45. The bid price is 1450.65 and the offer price is 1451.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest is 18641500.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1750.05
|-19.5
|-1.1
|2063.0
|1644.2
|347657.33
|Axis Bank
|974.35
|-5.95
|-0.61
|1047.45
|796.9
|299793.08
|Indusind Bank
|1452.75
|-16.45
|-1.12
|1475.5
|990.25
|112718.18
|Bank Of Baroda
|200.0
|-2.3
|-1.14
|219.6
|129.65
|103427.24
|Punjab National Bank
|71.56
|-0.71
|-0.98
|83.45
|35.5
|78794.83
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1452.35. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹16.85.
Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.95 (-62.13%) & ₹2.75 (-72.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.1 (+52.19%) & ₹7.8 (+28.93%) respectively.
Today, Indusind Bank stock has reached a low price of ₹1447.05 and a high price of ₹1469.7.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1448.9. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.3, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹20.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1748.9
|-20.65
|-1.17
|2063.0
|1644.2
|347428.88
|Axis Bank
|975.4
|-4.9
|-0.5
|1047.45
|796.9
|300116.15
|Indusind Bank
|1451.65
|-17.55
|-1.19
|1475.5
|990.25
|112632.83
|Bank Of Baroda
|199.95
|-2.35
|-1.16
|219.6
|129.65
|103401.39
|Punjab National Bank
|71.29
|-0.98
|-1.36
|83.45
|35.5
|78497.53
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1457.15. The bid price is 1454.15, indicating the highest price at which a buyer is willing to purchase the stock, and the offer price is 1454.5, representing the lowest price at which a seller is willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500, suggesting equal demand and supply for the stock. The open interest is 18,241,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.
Indusind Bank's stock price is currently at ₹1454.4 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -14.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.01% and a decrease in the value by 14.8 rupees.
Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹1455.55 and the high price is ₹1469.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1748.25
|-21.3
|-1.2
|2063.0
|1644.2
|347299.75
|Axis Bank
|979.0
|-1.3
|-0.13
|1047.45
|796.9
|301223.81
|Indusind Bank
|1459.6
|-9.6
|-0.65
|1475.5
|990.25
|113249.66
|Bank Of Baroda
|200.0
|-2.3
|-1.14
|219.6
|129.65
|103427.24
|Punjab National Bank
|72.47
|0.2
|0.28
|83.45
|35.5
|79796.83
Top active call options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.05 (-48.99%) & ₹2.05 (-61.68%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indusind Bank at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.3 (+13.94%) & ₹6.4 (+5.79%) respectively.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1460.7. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.5.
The current day's low price of Indusind Bank stock is ₹1458.95, while the high price is ₹1469.70.
Indusind Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1467.3. The bid price is 1463.75, while the offer price is 1464.2. The offer quantity is 500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 17,714,500.
The current data for Indusind Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1468.15 with a percent change of -0.07. The net change is -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.07% or ₹1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|6.44%
|6 Months
|31.6%
|YTD
|20.41%
|1 Year
|26.65%
The current stock price of Indusind Bank is ₹1471. There has been a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Indusind Bank.
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 351,874 shares, with a closing price of ₹1450.3.
