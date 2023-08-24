Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1395.1 and closed at ₹1401.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1407.3 and a low of ₹1391.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹108,714.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1446.35 and the 52-week low is ₹990.25. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 32,269 shares.
24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
