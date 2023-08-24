Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1401.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1400.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank

On the last day, Indusind Bank opened at 1395.1 and closed at 1401.5. The stock reached a high of 1407.3 and a low of 1391.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 108,714.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1446.35 and the 52-week low is 990.25. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 32,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1401.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank had a volume of 32,269 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1401.5.

