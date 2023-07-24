Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1425.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1407.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indusind Bank opened at ₹1424.95 and closed at ₹1425.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1430.25, while the lowest price was ₹1400.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹109,221.34 crore. The 52-week high for the bank is ₹1443.35, and the 52-week low is ₹816.1. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Indusind Bank was 65,657 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1425.25 yesterday
On the last day, Indusind Bank had a BSE volume of 65,657 shares with a closing price of ₹1,425.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!